19 people killed after 2 buses collide in Honduras

A collision between two buses in the Central American country of Honduras on Thursday left 19 people dead and 11 injured.

The accident occurred on the San Juan de Opoa highway in the west of the country when two buses collided.

The accident killed 19 people and injured 11 others who were taken to nearby hospitals.

According to local media reports, one of the buses was carrying undocumented migrants.

An investigation has been launched into the accident.

Meanwhile, Honduran President Xiomara Castro expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased in a post on X.