US President Biden joins TikTok ahead of 2024 election

US President Joe Biden made a significant leap into the realm of social media on Sunday, officially joining short-form video app TikTok as part of his administration's outreach efforts.

The first video shared by his campaign carried the caption "lol hey guys" and a bio that declared a commitment to "Grow the economy."

In his inaugural TikTok post, Biden engaged in a light-hearted exchange with a staffer off-screen. When asked about his preferred team, Biden disclosed his allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles.

While more than three dozen members of Congress, predominantly Democrats, currently maintain TikTok accounts, the platform faces criticism from Republicans due to its association with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.









