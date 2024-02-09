MEMBERS OF BRAZILIAN EX-PRESIDENT BOLSONAROS CABINET ACCUSED OF COUP ATTEMPT

Several officials close to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, including members of the Cabinet, have been detained on charges of attempting a coup against the government of the nation's current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

At the instruction of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the Federal Police on Thursday carried out the operation, which also detained former Justice Minister Anderson Torres, who served in Bolsonaro's Cabinet in 2019-2022, as well as top generals.

The detainees are accused of attempting a coup against the government of Lula da Silva, who won the October 2022 elections, and of organizing a criminal organization, said a Federal Police statement.

The Supreme Court also ordered Bolsonaro to surrender his passport within 24 hours.

TUMULTUOUS TRANSITION

On Oct. 30, 2022, in the second round of Brazil's presidential election, leftist Lula got 50.9% of the votes, while far-right Bolsonaro got 49.1%.

Following the announcement of the election results, Bolsonaro supporters staged days of highway blockades in the country, then called on the armed forces to interfere with Lula's assumption of the presidency in demonstrations in front of military headquarters.

Bolsonaro supporters also stormed the National Congress building on Jan. 8, chanting slogans calling for military intervention.

Bolsonaro has denied the accusation of inciting the Jan. 8 raid on the Congress, Supreme Court, and Presidential Palace.