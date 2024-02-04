Biden wins Democratic presidential primary election in South Carolina

 Contact Us
President Joe Biden secured a comfortable victory in the Democratic primary held in South Carolina on Saturday, solidifying his position as the party's presidential candidate for the upcoming US election. He garnered an impressive 96% of the vote.

Published February 04,2024
Biden, who is certain to become the Democratic party's presidential candidate, achieved a comfortable victory in South Carolina, securing 96% of the vote.

Marianne Williamson, who competed symbolically against Biden, received 2.1% of the vote, and Dean Phillips received 1.7%.

The next Democratic primary will be held in Nevada on Feb. 6.

Democrats and Republicans will hold elections to determine who will qualify for each party's presidential nomination.

Donald Trump stands out as the strongest candidate for the Republicans.

The presidential election will be held Nov. 5.