Biden wins Democratic presidential primary election in South Carolina

President Joe Biden comfortably won the Democratic primary in the state of South Carolina on Saturday as the US presidential election race continued.

Biden, who is certain to become the Democratic party's presidential candidate, achieved a comfortable victory in South Carolina, securing 96% of the vote.

Marianne Williamson, who competed symbolically against Biden, received 2.1% of the vote, and Dean Phillips received 1.7%.

The next Democratic primary will be held in Nevada on Feb. 6.

Democrats and Republicans will hold elections to determine who will qualify for each party's presidential nomination.

Donald Trump stands out as the strongest candidate for the Republicans.

The presidential election will be held Nov. 5.







