U.S. LEAVES DOOR OPEN TO TÜRKIYES RETURN TO F-35 JOINT STRIKE FIGHTER PROGRAM

U.S. National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The U.S. on Wednesday held out the possibility that Türkiye could return to the F-35 joint strike fighter program if an ongoing row can be resolved.

"There's no change to our view that the F-35 program for Turkey is incompatible with their use of the (Russian) S-300 and S-400 missiles. So we're still having those discussions, and should Turkey be able to resolve our concerns about that, then there could be a restoration of movement into the F-35 program," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at the White House.

"That's where we are," he added.

The U.S. suspended Türkiye from the F-35 fighter jet program in 2019 after objecting to its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, claiming Moscow's system would endanger the fighter jets and is inoperable with NATO systems.

Ankara has said repeatedly that there is no conflict between the two and proposed a commission to study the issue. Türkiye also said it fulfilled its obligations on the F-35s and that its suspension was unwarranted.

Kirby's comments mirror those made by Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who said Monday while visiting Türkiye that Washington would "welcome Türkiye back into the F-35 family" if the S-400 row was resolved.