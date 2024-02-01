U.S. destroys Houthi drones, ground control station

The U.S. forces on Thursday struck and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ground control station and 10 one-way attack UAVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen "in self-defense."

"On Feb. 1 at approximately 1.30 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes against an Iranian-backed Houthi UAV ground control station and 10 Houthi one-way UAVs," U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

CENTCOM said it determined they presented an "imminent threat" to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region.

"These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels," it added.

Yemen's Houthi group has targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea, warning it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It said the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter the Houthi attacks.