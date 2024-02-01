3 killed in hangar collapse at Idaho airport in U.S.

Authorities respond to the scene of a reported building collapse near the Boise Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo)

Three people were killed and nine others injured when a hangar under construction collapsed in the vicinity of an Idaho airport in the U.S. on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident took place in the capital Boise City, said the city administration in a statement.

Five of the injured people are in critical condition, it added.

"It was fairly catastrophic," Aaron Hummel, operations chief for the Boise Fire Department, said at a news conference.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.



















