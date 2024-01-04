Felon lunges at U.S. judge over court bench

A convicted felon lunged at a U.S. judge on Wednesday as she was about to sentence him to jail, in a dramatic courtroom scuffle caught on video.

Footage shows Deobra Redden, 30, launching himself over the bench at Judge Mary Kay Holthus and attacking her in the Clark County court in Las Vegas.

Court staff leap to the judge's defense, pulling the convict off the judge and pummeling him repeatedly, as they try to keep him away.

A court marshal was injured in the fight, and was later taken to hospital, a court spokesperson said. The judge was also hurt, though was not hospitalized.

The apparently expletive-laden moment came after Redden's attorney asked the judge for probation over the conviction for attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

"I think it's time he get a taste of something else," Holthus can be heard to say, before Redden hurls himself at her.

Redden, who has previously served prison time for domestic battery, was booked on new charges of battery and battery on a protected person, the local 8 News Now reported.

He has been ordered to appear in court on the new charges on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Clark County Court said a review of protocols was being carried out in the wake of the attack.

"Judge Holthus experienced some injuries and her condition is being monitored," the spokesperson said.

"The marshal sustained injuries and has been transported to the hospital. Our understanding is that he is in stable condition.

"We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant."



















