Islamophobic Fox News labels pro-Gaza protesters as terrorists for chanting "Allahu Akbar"

Published December 30,2023
The American media outlets backed by the Zionists
are attempting to present Israel's massacres in Gaza
from a biased perspective to the world.
The Zionist lobby
, notorious for showering funding onto American media organizations to cover up the genocide carried out by baby-murderer Israel in the Gaza Strip
, has now resorted to a despicable operation through pro-Israel Fox News.
Israel is carrying out its bloodiest massacre in history in Gaza. Using Hamas
as an excuse, they enter Gaza
and ruthlessly murder innocent Palestinian civilians. At the same time, they are attempting to cover up their heinous crimes against humanity
through a dirty propaganda campaign.
The US, who has openly supported the genocide
in Gaza
from the beginning, also attempts to manipulate world public opinion through its media outlets funded by Zionists.
The prominent organization of the Zionist lobby
, Fox News, has once again embarked on a vile propaganda campaign against Muslims. As the flagship media outlet of Zionists
in the US, this media organization used Islamophobic language and targeted those who participated in the pro-Palestine
protest in New York, insinuating they were terrorists. Instead of showing support for the Palestinian people, they chose to incite fear and hostility towards Muslims.
In its coverage, Zionist-owned Fox News
did not hesitate to use Islamophobic language against thousands of demonstrators who gathered in New York to support war-victim Gazans. The Islamophobic media outlet labeled the protesters' chant of "Allahu Akbar
" as "terrorism," making references to the 9/11 attacks carried out by Al-Qaeda.
Fox News brought attention to its Islamophobic discourse once again by connecting the protestor's chant of "Allahu Akbar
" with the attacks on the World Trade Center
on September 11th. In their coverage, Fox News cited opinions and analyses from the Zionist organization Shirion Network
without hesitation.
Based on the coverage that aims at fueling anti-Muslim hatred
, Fox News
attempted to manipulate the American and global public by falsely linking the act of chanting "Allahu Akbar"
to terrorism under the excuse of pro-Gaza demonstrations being held near the World Trade Center
.