Majority of U.S. young people, women oppose Israeli attacks on Gaza: Poll

The majority of American women and young adults disapprove of Israel's attacks on Gaza, a survey of 1,013 respondents by U.S.-based pollster Gallup suggests.
The results from the survey conducted last month and released this week indicate that 52% of women and 67% of adults aged 18-34 do not support Israel's attacks.
While 44% of women supported Israel's attacks, this figure rose to 59% for men, while 37% of adult males opposed the bombardment.
Black, Hispanic, Asian, Pacific Islander and Native American respondents were more likely to disapprove of the attacks with 64%, whereas 61% of white participants supported them.
In terms of party affiliation, 63% of Democrats disapproved of Israel's onslaught, with 36% supporting it, while 71% of Republicans expressed approval, while only 23% disapproved.
The approval rate differed little based on education, with 50% of college graduates approving Israel's attacks compared to 51% of non-graduates, while 46% of college graduates disapproved them as opposed to 45% of non-graduates.
Overall, 50% of respondents supported Israel's attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave, while 45% opposed them.
The portion of respondents who endorsed at least the current amount of the U.S.' military aid to Israel was 67%, while 31% said the U.S. is providing too much aid to the country.
The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.
More than 15,500 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.
The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.