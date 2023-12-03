Majority of U.S. young people, women oppose Israeli attacks on Gaza: Poll

Activists gather in front of the White House to organize a protest demonstration with the theme 'Death' to express their solidarity with Palestinians in Washington DC. (AA Photo)

The majority of American women and young adults disapprove of Israel's attacks on Gaza, a survey of 1,013 respondents by U.S.-based pollster Gallup suggests.

The results from the survey conducted last month and released this week indicate that 52% of women and 67% of adults aged 18-34 do not support Israel's attacks.

While 44% of women supported Israel's attacks, this figure rose to 59% for men, while 37% of adult males opposed the bombardment.

Black, Hispanic, Asian, Pacific Islander and Native American respondents were more likely to disapprove of the attacks with 64%, whereas 61% of white participants supported them.

In terms of party affiliation, 63% of Democrats disapproved of Israel's onslaught, with 36% supporting it, while 71% of Republicans expressed approval, while only 23% disapproved.

The approval rate differed little based on education, with 50% of college graduates approving Israel's attacks compared to 51% of non-graduates, while 46% of college graduates disapproved them as opposed to 45% of non-graduates.

Overall, 50% of respondents supported Israel's attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave, while 45% opposed them.

The portion of respondents who endorsed at least the current amount of the U.S.' military aid to Israel was 67%, while 31% said the U.S. is providing too much aid to the country.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 15,500 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.