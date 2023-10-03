NYC student sentenced to 1 year in Dubai for touching airport guard

Elizabeth Polanco De Los Santos, a 21-year-old college student from New York City attending Lehman College in the Bronx, has been sentenced to one year in prison by the United Arab Emirates.

The sentence stems from allegations of "assaulting and insulting" an airport security guard during a flight connection in Dubai over the summer. She had been effectively stranded in Dubai for nearly three months due to a travel ban issued against her.

Detained in Dubai, an advocacy group, shared her story and highlighted the significant financial and emotional toll this ordeal has taken on her.

Elizabeth had originally intended to transit through Dubai for six hours on July 14, but her situation escalated into a prolonged legal battle, resulting in substantial expenses and missed university studies.

It's worth noting that Elizabeth is not the only American to have experienced such circumstances in Dubai.

In a similar case in August, Tierra Young Allen, aged 29, returned to her home in Houston after being stranded in Dubai for an extended period due to an incident involving a rental car clerk. She was only able to return home after paying approximately $1,300 to have her travel ban lifted.





