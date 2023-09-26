NEW POLL SHOWS TRUMP LEADING BIDEN IN 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE | BIDENS APPROVAL RATINGS CONTINUE TO SLIP - POLL

New poll shows Trump leading Biden in 2024 presidential race | Biden's approval ratings continue to slip - poll

With 14 months remaining until the USA's Presidential elections, recent poll results indicate significant shifts in public sentiment.

As the 2024 Presidential elections approach, current President Joe Biden finds himself trailing former President Donald Trump by 9 points, according to the latest poll. Biden's popularity has declined to a historic low of 37 percent.

An overwhelming 62 percent of Democrats are now advocating for an alternative candidate to Biden in the upcoming election.

Public opinion polls suggest that the 2024 election is increasingly likely to feature a contest between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Support for President Joe Biden is steadily dwindling. In a recent survey conducted by ABC television and The Washington Post, Trump garnered support from 51 percent of respondents, whereas Biden received 42 percent.

Several factors contribute to the waning support for President Biden, including concerns about his advancing age, the state of the nation's economy, and the immigration challenges at the southern border.

A significant 74 percent of survey participants believe that Biden's age disqualifies him from the presidency.

Around 44 percent of respondents express the view that the economic conditions during the Biden era are unfavorable, marking the lowest assessment of a president's economic performance since 1986.

President Biden's overall presidential approval rating remains stagnant at 37 percent.

The majority of Democratic Party voters favor the nomination of a candidate other than Biden in the upcoming election, while 54 percent of Republican Party voters support Donald Trump's candidacy.

Some attribute the increase in Trump's popularity to the legal challenges he has faced.

As the election season unfolds, these evolving opinions and concerns will continue to shape the political landscape leading up to the 2024 Presidential elections.