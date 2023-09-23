US border patrol finds 181 kilos of cocaine hidden among cucumbers

Narcotics worth more than $5 million — nearly 200 kilograms of cocaine and liquid methamphetamine — were found hidden inside big rigs in two separate discoveries at a border crossing in recent weeks, a federal agency said Friday.



Both finds were at the - border crossing in , Customs and Border Protection officials said in a news release.



The first discovery came as officers inspected a tractor-trailer. A screening of the vehicle using "non-intrusive inspection technology" revealed anomalies in the gas tank.



Officers and lab technicians pulled out 22 buckets, each containing liquid meth. It weighed in at 301 kilograms, the agency said



Three days later, on , officers making a closer inspection of a big rig uncovered 146 packages of cocaine concealed in a cargo load of cucumbers. The cocaine haul weighed more than 181 kilograms.



Customs and Border Protection officers seized the drugs and the trucks. They turned the drivers over to Homeland Security Investigations.











