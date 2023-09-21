Trump says conduct the largest deportation operation in U.S. history

According to reports in the US media, Trump spoke at a rally held in the city of Dubuque in the state of Lowa.

Trump referred to President Joe Biden's immigration policies as a "nation-destroying disaster" and said that if he were reelected, he would adopt the "Eisenhower Model" and conduct "the largest ever deportation operation in US history."

He mentioned that he would deploy certain federal law enforcement agencies along the Mexican border and that anyone known or suspected to be a drug dealer, gang member, or cartel member would be deported.

Trump stated that during his presidency, he transformed the country's immigration policies from "catch and release" to "detain and deport." He also indicated that travel bans would be reinstated, and the number of countries covered by the ban would be increased to prevent the entry of "communists and Marxists" into the US.

It's worth noting that shortly after taking office on January 27, 2017, Trump implemented a travel ban on Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Chad, and North Korea. President Biden, in his first week in office, signed an executive order lifting the travel ban on some Muslim-majority countries that had been put in place by Trump.