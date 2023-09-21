Teachers quit their jobs across United States over 'out of control' students and low pay

The United States is facing a significant teacher shortage, with educators quitting their jobs at an alarming rate. This shortage is not unique to any particular state, and it's affecting various positions within the education system, including teachers, school nurses, psychologists, and more.



Teachers are leaving the profession for several reasons, including feeling financially undervalued and overwhelmed by student behavior issues. Many educators believe that students' behavior has deteriorated, particularly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. They describe classrooms with behavior problems that have become "out of control."



In some cases, there aren't enough substitute teachers available, so teachers have to work during their planning periods and take over additional classes. This leads to larger class sizes and additional work for teachers without extra pay.



The teacher shortage is negatively impacting the quality of education, and some students are finding themselves in classrooms without licensed teachers. There's a need for solutions to address this crisis, and one of the primary suggestions from educators is higher pay for teachers. They argue that increased compensation would help retain experienced teachers and motivate younger teachers to stay in the profession. Additionally, teachers need more support and fewer extra responsibilities added to their workload.



Furthermore, some teachers express concern that students who make minimal effort are being "pushed along" without addressing their educational needs adequately. This practice could contribute to declining student test scores in the U.S. education system.



Ultimately, addressing the teacher shortage and improving the quality of education in the United States will likely require a multifaceted approach, including competitive compensation, better support systems for educators, and strategies to address student behavior and academic performance.





