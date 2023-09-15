Poll: More people believe Trump is mentally fit than Biden

Perceived as corrupt and lacking the mental capacity to effectively fulfill the role of president, that's the prevailing sentiment among voters regarding the two candidates who currently appear to be the leading choices for the 2024 presidential election.

A majority, specifically 61%, express the belief that Joe Biden does not possess the mental acuity required for the presidency. This sentiment has been on a steady incline over the past three years, witnessing a 5-point increase since last year, a 13-point increase since 2021, and a notable 16-point surge since 2020.

The most recent Fox News national survey also reveals that while 46% of respondents believe Donald Trump possesses the cognitive capability necessary to hold the presidency, a majority of 52% disagree."

While a growing number of voters perceive Biden as lacking mental sharpness, fewer believe he is dishonest.

In response to whether the term "corrupt" accurately describes each candidate, 56% consider it fitting for Trump, while 48% associate it with Biden.

The percentage of people who think Biden is corrupt has increased by 7 points since the week before the 2020 election (41%), while Trump's figure has remained constant (56%).

Among Democrats, 11% believe Biden is corrupt, and 26% feel he lacks mental fitness.



According to the latest poll results, a greater number of respondents believe that former President Trump possesses mental soundness in comparison to President Biden. However, it's worth noting that the majority of those surveyed express doubts about the cognitive ability of both leaders to effectively lead the nation.







