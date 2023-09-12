Biden severely criticized for starting 9/11 speech with a joke

On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, President Joe Biden began his remarks with a joke about Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, drawing mixed reactions.



The president, speaking at a Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson ceremony in Anchorage to commemorate the attacks, humorously mentioned their shared hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

"Governor Dunleavy, it's good to see you. The governor and I have something in common: we're both from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I wish I had him playing on my high school ball club when I was playing. I could've been an All-American having you in front of me," Biden quipped.

While Biden eventually acknowledged the solemnity of the day, the initial joke unsettled some on social media, with critics feeling it was inappropriate given the gravity of the occasion. Some commented that it appeared self-centered, while others questioned his choice of starting a 9/11 speech with humor.



Biden had already faced criticism earlier in the day for being the first U.S. president in 22 years not to spend 9/11 at an attack site or the White House. Instead, Vice President Kamala Harris represented the administration at events in New York City. Some 9/11 families expressed disappointment in Biden's absence and felt it sent a message that the country was forgetting the significance of the day.







