JUDGE SETS MARCH 4 TRIAL DATE FOR TRUMPS FEDERAL ELECTION CASE

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on February 26, 2022. (AFP)

Ex-U.S. President Donald Trump will head to court beginning March 4, 2024 to face charges of illegally attempting to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, a federal judge in the nation's capital ruled Monday.

The trial date reportedly set by District Judge Tanya Chutkan rebuts the proposed two-year delay sought by Trump's defense team, and is two months later than the January date sought by federal prosecutors.

The trial is now slated to take place in the thick of the Republican presidential primary season, and will come just one day before Super Tuesday when over a dozen states will hold their nominating contests. Trump, who faces charges in three other cases, remains the leading candidate heading into a more hurried phase of the election season.

"Setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on a defendant's personal obligations," Chutkan said in court, according to NPR.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith's office following a federal investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by the ex-president's supporters.

Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

The three other cases against Trump involve concealing hush money payments to an adult film star, illegally retaining classified documents after he left office and attempting to thwart federal officials investigating the matter, and attempts to overturn Georgia's state election results.

Like the federal election case, the classified documents charges were brought by Smith's office.