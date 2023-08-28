Fire rescue helicopter crashes in U.S. state of Florida

A police fire rescue helicopter crashed in an apartment building Monday morning north of Miami, Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said two people were transported to a local hospital in the crash's aftermath, but the extent of their injuries, as well as whether or not they were in the helicopter when it went down, was not immediately clear.

The crash was reported at 8:46 a.m. local time (1246 GMT), according to law enforcement.

Bystander video posted on social media appeared to show the helicopter flying with black smoke trailing the midsection before a catastrophic failure sends the aircraft into an uncontrolled spiral as the tail end appears to break apart.

Footage from the crash site shows a building with a gaping charred hole in its roof, and extensive damage to the structure.