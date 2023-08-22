Donald Trump: I will surrender in Georgia to be arrested

The agreement states that Trump can remain free until the trial as long as he does not threaten or intimidate witnesses.

Trump denies all 13 charges against him, including extortion and false statements.

In a court filing released on Monday, it stated, "The defendant will not engage in any conduct to intimidate or otherwise obstruct the administration of justice in this case with respect to any co-defendant or witness known to be involved in this case."

TRUMP: CAN YOU BELIEVE I AM GOING TO GEORGIA TO BE ARRESTED?

Later on Monday, Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social:

"Can you believe it? On Thursday, I am going to Atlanta, Georgia to be ARRESTED by Radical Left D.A. Fani Willis. She campaigned on this WITCH HUNT, and she is still campaigning, and raising lots of money. This is in coordination with Fraudulent Joe Biden's Justice Department."

He also claimed that the bail conditions suggest that the district attorney must have thought he could attempt to flee the US.

THE LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUMP

Last week, Trump was sued in Georgia for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results for the fourth time this year.

On Monday, Trump used social media to target Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

In a phone call made after the 2020 elections, it was reported that Kemp resisted Trump's efforts to overturn the election results.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began the investigation in 2021.

The individuals named in the indictment are accused of "knowingly and willfully attempting to unlawfully change the election results in favor of Trump."

The individuals named in the indictment are described as a "criminal enterprise."

Another recorded phone call from the night of the 2020 election captures Trump calling the state's top election official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking him to "find enough votes to change the outcome."

On the recording, Trump tells the Republican official, "I just want to find 11,780 votes."

Trump became the first former president in U. S. history to face criminal charges.

Trump, who announced that he would run for president again in the 2024 U. S. Presidential Elections, is currently leading the race for the Republican nomination.