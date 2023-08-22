Biden to travel to New Delhi next month to attend G-20 summit: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to New Delhi from Sept. 7 - 10 to attend the G-20 Leaders Summit, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed Tuesday.

"He'll discuss arranging joint efforts to tackle global issues from the clean energy transition and combating climate change to mitigating the economic and social impacts of Russia's war in Ukraine to increasing the capacity of the multilateral development banks including the World Bank to better fight poverty and take on the significant transnational challenges that are afflicting countries across the world," Sullivan told reporters.

"While in New Delhi, President Biden will also have the chance to engage with a number of leaders on the margins," he said.

The U.S. will host the G-20 summit in 2026.