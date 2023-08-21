Tropical storm Hilary continues to slam Southern California as 3 new storms brew

In an aerial view, utility workers repair an electrical line that was damaged by a falling tree during tropical storm Hilary on August 21, 2023 in Sierra Madre, California. (AFP)

Tropical storm Hilary continues to ravage Southern California on Monday with record rainfall and flooding, as three new storms brew in the Atlantic Ocean.

Once a Category 4 hurricane in the Pacific Ocean, Hilary made landfall in Mexico's Baja peninsula on Sunday as a tropical storm and moved its way up to San Diego and Los Angeles, becoming the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

Hilary has brought record rainfall and flash flooding, which has submerged cars and shut down highways. The heavy rains have also triggered mudslides.

Meantime, three new tropical storms have developed in the Atlantic Ocean: Franklin, Emily and Gert.

Franklin is posing the most direct threat to the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

"Heavy rainfall expected for portions of Puerto Rico & Hispaniola with potentially life-threatening flash flooding possible," the NHC posted on X.

Franklin is also expected to bring tropical storm conditions to both Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

The NHC said Emily formed about 1,000 miles from the Cabo Verde islands but is expected to weaken in the coming days.

Gert is also expected to be short-lived with forecasters saying it "could dissipate at any time."

Experts are also keeping an eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued in parts of southern Texas for potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

"The heavy rainfall may produce areas of flash and urban flooding," the NHC warned.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted that this is going to be an "above normal" Atlantic hurricane season.

NOAA updated its 2023 storm outlook on Aug. 10 and is now calling for 14 to 21 storms of which 6 to 11 could turn into hurricanes, and of those, 2 to 5 could become major Category 3 to Category 5 hurricanes.