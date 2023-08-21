Deadly attack on Seattle hookah lounge leaves three dead and several injured

According to a statement from the police, an armed attack was carried out on a hookah lounge in the Mount Baker neighborhood of Seattle.

In the attack, two men aged 22 and 33 were shot and killed at the scene, and a 30-year-old woman died at the hospital.

The police stated that out of the 6 injured individuals, whose ages range from 21 to 38, one is in critical condition, while the others are in stable condition.

The police reported finding 5 firearms at the scene but did not provide information about possible suspects for the attack.

While the names of the victims have not been disclosed, the motive for the attack is under investigation.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell stated in a written statement that despite the intensive efforts by the police, there are many illegal firearms in the city that could lead to such a "tragedy."