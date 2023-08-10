On almost any given day, Hunter Biden , the son of US President Joe Biden, finds himself in the midst of controversy. This time, Hunter Biden is under scrutiny for alleged involvement in corruption.



James Comer, the Chair of the US House Oversight and Accountability Committee, has released documents purportedly showing that Hunter Biden and his business associates received payments exceeding $20 million from Russian, Kazakh, and Ukrainian oligarchs.



The documents highlight how during Biden's vice presidency, he and his business partners brought in millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, stating, "Hunter Biden established his lucrative dealings with foreign partners during the payment period, which Vice President Joe Biden later dined with in Washington DC."



The documents also assert that the Biden family profited from these deals, channeling funds for enrichment and to wield influence, power, and connections. They indicate, "During Joe Biden's vice presidency, Hunter Biden leveraged his status as a 'brand' to earn millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine."



These payments, it's stated, went beyond providing genuine services and access to the Biden network. "Former Vice President Joe Biden dining with oligarchs who sent money to his son from all around the world demonstrated this partly during meals at Cafe Milano," the documents allege.



The statement continues, "It's evident that Joe Biden was aware of his son's business deals and allowed him to be a 'brand' that was sold to enrich the Biden family while he was Vice President. The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail and gather witness testimony to determine if foreign actors targeted the Bidens, whether President Biden took risks, whether he achieved success, and whether our national security was compromised."



Hunter Biden and Devon Archer are said to have used their Rosemont Seneca entities to bring in millions from oligarchs in Europe and Asia, as the documents suggest, "In February 2014, Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina sent $3.5 million to a shell company along with Hunter Biden and Devon Archer."



It's noted that Hunter Biden's appointment to the board of directors of Burisma Holdings by Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky in the spring of 2014 and his annual payment of $1 million cannot be denied: "Vadym Pozharsky, the Corporate Secretary of Burisma Holdings, worked on behalf of Ukrainian oligarch and company owner Mykola Zlochevsky. Hunter Biden was initially hired by Burisma as a company director. Pozharsky and Zlochevsky met with Hunter Biden at a conference by Lake Como in Italy. Here, they decided to keep Hunter Biden and Devon Archer on the board of directors. Vice President Joe Biden visited Ukraine shortly after their initial payments. Payments from Burisma to both Devon Archer and Hunter Biden were transferred to Rosemont Seneca Bohai securely. These payments were then routed to different bank accounts of Hunter Biden."



The documents further suggest that Hunter Biden made payments of millions of dollars to Yelena Baturina, Mykola Zlochevsky, and Kenes Rakishev, stating, "Vice President Biden dined in Washington DC in the spring of 2014 and 2015."



