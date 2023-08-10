The man who threatened Biden killed in the conflic

According to court records, it was noted that this individual had threatened President Biden, former US President Donald Trump, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In the written statement by the FBI, it was indicated that prior to Biden's visit, a person named Craig Deleeuw Robertson lost his life "during the conflict that ensued during the arrest process at his residence" in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the case file submitted to the US District Court in Utah, Robertson's Facebook post was cited, which stated, "The right time for one or two presidential assassinations. First Joe, then Kamala!!"

The file underscored that Robertson was aged between 70 and 75 and was in possession of an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.

It was mentioned that President Biden was informed about the matter by the FBI.