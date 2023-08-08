NYC doctor Zhi Alan Cheng charged with over 20 sex crimes, including drugging and raping multiple women

A prominent New York City doctor, Zhi Alan Cheng, 33, who worked as a gastroenterologist at New York Presbyterian Queens, has been charged with a series of heinous crimes involving drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women, including a patient. The allegations also include filming the assaults while the victims were unconscious.



Cheng's arrest came after his girlfriend claimed he rendered her unconscious at his apartment by using a surgical mask filled with cotton balls soaked in an unknown liquid. She later found a video of Cheng sexually assaulting her and discovered footage of him attacking other women as well.



Prosecutors have revealed that videos of assaults and various drugs, including fentanyl, ketamine, LSD, and surgical anesthesia, were discovered at Cheng's residence. He has been indicted on multiple charges, including rape, predatory sexual assault, sexual abuse, and assault.



The victims encompass both patients and women Cheng was romantically involved with. One victim alleged that Cheng assaulted her at the hospital when she was 19, administering unnecessary procedures and then raping her.



Although charges have been focused on six victims, prosecutors believe there are likely more individuals affected. Cheng's alleged crimes extend across various locations, including New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and even Thailand.



Cheng, who had acquired his medical license in June 2020, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is currently being held without bond at Rikers Island. The hospital where he worked expressed deep concern over the allegations and vowed to investigate any shortcomings in their handling of the situation.









