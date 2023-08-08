News Americas Georgia to require parental permission for minors to join social media

Georgia Republicans are gaining momentum with a new bill aimed at giving parents more control over their children's access to social media. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Sen. Jason Anavitarte held a news conference to announce their proposal that would require parental consent for children to create social media accounts.

Georgia Republicans are making moves to grant parents more authority over their children's access to social media, as a new bill gains traction.



Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Sen. Jason Anavitarte revealed their intention to pass legislation that would mandate explicit parental permission for children to create social media accounts.



This proposal could also extend to accounts on other online platforms. Anavitarte emphasized the importance of empowering parents, noting that many are uncertain about restricting content.



Following the lead of Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Utah, Georgia aims to enact a law that aligns with a similar Louisiana statute passed recently. This legislation requires social media platforms to verify users' ages and prohibits those under 18 from joining without parental consent.



In light of U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy's caution about the safety of social media for young people, this move underscores the increasing need for parental involvement.









