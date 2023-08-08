Desantis opposes punishments for women who break abortion ban

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, in an NBC News interview aired on Monday, expressed his opposition to imposing penalties on women who violate abortion bans. The Florida governor emphasized that he does not perceive the abortion issue solely through the lens of women.

DeSantis acknowledged the difficult circumstances many women find themselves in, often lacking support from fathers. He noted that the absence of a reliable support system leads many women to opt for abortions. While being pro-life, DeSantis highlighted the importance of providing support to women facing such decisions.

When questioned about potentially vetoing a federal bill for a nationwide ban on abortion, DeSantis affirmed his commitment to pro-life policies and his intent to support them as a pro-life president.

The interview included a back-and-forth between DeSantis and the interviewer regarding Democratic positions on abortion, with DeSantis underlining the importance of accessible contraception.

Last month, DeSantis faced criticism from a prominent anti-abortion organization for not supporting a national ban. The organization's president deemed his stance "unacceptable," urging a strong pro-life leader who would prioritize protecting lives.

In response, DeSantis' press secretary labeled the remarks an "unjustified attack" and criticized them as "D.C. political games." The press secretary highlighted DeSantis' record in Florida, including signing the heartbeat bill, and affirmed his commitment to pro-life values.





