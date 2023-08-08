10-year-old girl marries boyfriend in make-a-wish ceremony before dying of leukemia

Emma Edwards, a 10-year-old girl from Walnut Cove, North Carolina, had a heartfelt dream of getting married. She and her beloved, Daniel Marshall Christopher "DJ" Williams, Jr., even attempted to have a wedding ceremony at their elementary school, although they were told it couldn't take place there. Despite the setback, Emma and DJ managed to fulfill their dream on June 29, celebrating their "wedding" just 12 days before Emma tragically passed away from acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).



Emma's diagnosis came in April 2022. She and her parents, Alina and Aaron Edwards, remained optimistic about her chances of beating the cancer. ALL is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow and is most common in children. Treatments for ALL typically offer a positive outlook for recovery. However, in June, the family received the devastating news that Emma's cancer was incurable, and she had only a short time left.



Alina and DJ's mothers swiftly organized a mock "wedding" for Emma, which came together with the support of friends and the community. The ceremony, attended by around 100 guests, took place in a garden. Emma's father walked her down the aisle, a friend officiated, a Bible verse was read, and her best friend served as the maid of honor.



Emma's journey touched the hearts of those around her. Race car drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium displayed "Emma's Army" stickers on their cars during a racing event to support her, and the stickers were sold as a fundraiser for the Edwards family. A fundraising event was also organized to assist with medical bills.



Despite her young age, Emma's wish was to be a wife and have three kids, showing her bright spirit and love for life. Her parents remember her as a sweetheart who brought a sense of joy and love to those around her.









