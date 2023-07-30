Donald Trump vows to ban gender reassignment practices for minors if re-elected

The Biden administration has been at odds with Donald Trump over gender reassignment practices. Trump, who has announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections in the USA, has taken a firm stance against gender change and pledges to end certain policies if he returns to office.



During his ongoing election rallies, Trump has used strong rhetoric on this issue, specifically targeting the policies of President Joe Biden. He asserts that he will ban child reassignment practices in all states if he is re-elected.



In one of his speeches, Trump expressed concern about what he perceives as child abuse related to gender issues, stating that he believes the youth in the country are being harmed through these practices.



He declared his intent to take immediate action on his first day in office, vowing to cancel what he refers to as Biden's "brutal policies on so-called gender-affirming treatment."



Trump criticized what he sees as nonsensical practices in his country, particularly concerning children:



This includes the administration of puberty blockers to children, altering their physical appearance, and even conducting surgeries on young individuals.



"The LGBT community embraces a toxic theory of gender. For us, there are only two genders: male and female," Trump asserted during a speech in Florida.



During his tenure as President of the USA, Trump signed a decision that removed protections for "LGBT individuals" in the field of health care non-discrimination, limiting recognition to only "female" or "male" genders.



Previously, a law under former US President Barack Obama had prohibited doctors from refusing to treat people based on their "gender identity." Trump's administration overruled this law with their decision.









