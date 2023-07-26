Salmonella outbreak in U.S., 6 people taken to hospital

In the Salmonella outbreak seen in the USA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a total of 16 cases detected in the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

As a result of the outbreak, 6 people were hospitalized, and the only common factor among the cases was the consumption of ground beef. However, no recall has been issued yet for the specific ground beef involved.

It was noted that the actual number of cases might be higher, and the outbreak could also be seen in other states as the investigation continues.

Symptoms of Salmonella

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

In most cases, symptoms resolve within a few days, but especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems, hospitalization may occasionally be required.