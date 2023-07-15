Several U.S. people killed in Hampton mass shooting in Georgia

A mass shooting in Hampton, Georgia, has left at least four people dead and the suspect at large.

The shooting took place on Saturday morning in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, a small city located south of Atlanta. The suspected shooter has been identified as Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old man.

According to police, Longmore is believed to have killed three men and one woman during the shooting rampage. The victims' names have not been released yet to allow their families to be notified and grieve privately.

Law enforcement officers are actively investigating multiple crime scenes related to the incident. The suspect, last seen in a black 2017 GMC Acadia SUV, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be in possession of a black handgun.

Authorities have issued four warrants for Longmore's arrest, and the Henry County Sheriff's Office is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to his capture.

The community of Hampton is deeply saddened by this event, and the police department is determined to bring the perpetrator to justice. If anyone spots the suspect, they are urged to contact 911 immediately.







