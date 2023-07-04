3 people killed, 8 others injured in Texas shooting

At least three people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting in Texas on Monday night, on the eve of July 4, US Independence Day, according to media reports.

Authorities in Fort Worth, Texas said that they responded to reports of gunfire following a local festival and found 11 people shot in a parking lot.

There was a child among those shot, said the police.

No arrests have been made and the reason for the shooting is still unclear.

In a separate mass shooting in the Eastern US city of Philadelphia, five people were killed and two children injured on Monday night.

A male suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a rifle and a handgun, police said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that the suspect has been taken into custody and his rifle and handgun have been recovered.

Mass shootings in the US reached a record high in the first half of the year, with over 330 mass shootings recorded, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive.















