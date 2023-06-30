Rampant smash-and-grab burglaries plague New York restaurants

A string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting New York restaurants has left owners frustrated and concerned about the lack of police presence during the early hours.



One recent incident involved the Lower East Side Argentinian restaurant, Balvanera, which experienced its third break-in since last year, resulting in significant financial losses.



Similarly, other restaurants in Manhattan, including 11th Street Cafe and Osteria 57, have fallen victim to repeated attacks, leading to stolen cash, damaged property, and lost equipment.



Restaurant owners express growing alarm over the rising number of burglaries, attributing the situation to both reduced police patrols and offenders facing minimal consequences.



Lower East Side, where Balvanera is located, has witnessed a 63.6% increase in burglaries this year compared to the same period last year. The escalating crimes, combined with the already high costs of running a restaurant in New York City, have compelled some owners, like Balvanera's Fernando Navas, to consider permanent relocation.



The recurring incidents not only result in financial burdens but also instil a sense of alarm among customers and create an unfavourable business environment.



Owners are investing in security measures, such as cameras and stronger locks, to deter potential burglars. Nevertheless, the ongoing issue continues to affect the livelihoods of small businesses and raises concerns about the overall safety and security of the city.











