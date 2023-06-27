News Americas Republican hopeful Desantis to end birthright citizenship if elected as U.S. president

Republican hopeful Desantis to end birthright citizenship if elected as U.S. president

During his visit to a Texas border city on Monday, Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis presented his immigration policy proposal. The plan encompasses several key measures, including ending birthright citizenship, completing the construction of the southern border wall, and considering the deployment of U.S. forces to combat drug cartels in Mexico.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS Published June 27,2023 Subscribe

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis unveiled his immigration policy proposal on Monday during a visit to a Texas border city.



DeSantis, aiming to differentiate himself in the crowded Republican primary race for the 2024 presidential nomination, outlined a plan that aligns closely with former President Donald Trump's immigration policies.



The proposal includes ending birthright citizenship, completing the southern border wall, and deploying U.S. forces to combat drug cartels in Mexico.



While DeSantis projected confidence and criticized both political parties for their handling of immigration, many aspects of his plan would require significant legal and diplomatic challenges.



DeSantis's emphasis on immigration reflects the growing concerns among both conservative and moderate voters regarding border security and the handling of immigration issues by the Biden administration.



However, standing out in the crowded field of Republican contenders, especially against Trump, may prove challenging for DeSantis.







