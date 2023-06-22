Over 60% of Americans say Trump charges are 'politically motivated': Poll

Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts on stage following his arraignment on classified document charges, at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., June 13, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

More than 60% of Americans think that federal charges against former President Donald Trump are ''politically motivated," according to a new Quinnipiac University national poll.

A majority of Americans, 65%, said that the federal charges involving Trump's handling of classified government documents after leaving the White House were ''very serious.''

Some 51% think that the former president should be prosecuted, while 62% say politics is ''motivating'' the Justice Department's case.

Six in 10 Americans said Trump acted ''inappropriately'' in the way he handled the classified documents.

"From the seriousness of the indictment, to the possible national peril posed by exposure of classified documents, to the way Trump has responded, Americans think Trump comes up short and they want to know more from him,'' said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Trump is charged with 37 counts related to his alleged retention of classified government documents.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 14, but Trump's attorneys are expected to request a delay.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Twice-indicted Trump became the first former U.S. president to face federal charges. He also faces state charges related to his business dealings in New York.