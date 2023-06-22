Criticism and controversy as U.S. rolls out red carpet for India’s Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the U.S. has sparked a mix of celebration and controversy, as Washington seeks to navigate its relationship with a significant global power and the most populous country in the world.

Ahead of meetings with President Joe Biden and an address to Congress on Thursday, both Democrats and Republicans have rolled out the red carpet for Modi, a person who was denied a visa for "severe violations of religious freedom" back when he was chief minister of the state of Gujarat.

Critics view the warm welcome as proof of the U.S. government's willingness to overlook what they call Modi's right-wing nationalist agenda for a vital relationship to counter China and Russia's influence in a strategically important region.

Modi's actions back home have been facing increasing criticism, with rights groups accusing his government of human rights violations and persecution of religious minorities including Muslims, Sikhs and Christians.

Even the U.S.' own 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom-released just a month before Modi's trip-said India had "numerous reports during the year of violence by law enforcement authorities against members of religious minorities in multiple states."

It cited instances involving Christians, Muslims and Dalits, the people at the very lowest rung of India's caste pyramid, and also criticized the anti-conversion laws enforced in 13 Indian states.

The Indian Foreign Ministry rejected the report, saying it was "based on misinformation and flawed understanding," adding that "motivated and biased commentary by some U.S. officials only serves to undermine further the credibility of these reports."

India has also previously denied accusations of persecution of minorities and other rights abuses.

Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University in Houston, said Modi "is a flashpoint and … over the past few years he has aggressively fomented Hindu nationalism to bolster his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

"His rise to power and his continued hold on power has come with the discrimination and oppression of Muslim minorities," Jones told Anadolu.

However, he emphasized that while India is an imperfect democracy like the U.S., it is nonetheless a democracy.

He said the U.S. maintains diplomatic ties with countries that have far worse human rights records, citing China, Saudi Arabia and Qatar as examples.

"India is increasingly playing an important role in the world, from the confrontation with China over global issues related to Taiwan, to Russia's invasion of Ukraine," said Jones.

"Because of the U.S.' strained relations with both China and Russia, it is important for the U.S. to have good relations with India, or at least have an equidistant relationship with India in comparison to both China and Russia."

As an example, Jones explained that India purchases oil from Russia, both directly and indirectly, and if the U.S. does not foster good relations with it, that limits Washington's ability to implement sanctions against Moscow.

"The U.S. can't afford to alienate India or to push India into a better relationship with either Russia or China," said Jones.

"In the short term, if you push India away, then they will be more likely to not support sanctions against either country."

'RAPID DETERIORATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS'



However, these political reasons for the U.S. hosting Modi are not sitting well with human rights organizations.

"While the red carpet has been rolled out for Prime Minister Modi, people in India continue to experience grave human rights abuses," Amanda Klasing, national director of government relations and advocacy at Amnesty International USA, said in a statement to Anadolu.

She said Modi has "presided over a period of rapid deterioration of human rights protections in India, including increasing violence against religious minorities, shrinking civil society space, and the criminalization of dissent."

"These human rights concerns are not fringe issues. They are fundamental in determining how a government operates, who it serves, and who it leaves out," said Klasing.

For the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim advocacy group in the U.S., Modi's visit comes with extreme concerns.

"There are literally lynchings, beatings and physical abuses of Muslims by BJP supporters. These are very hateful incidents that are going unchecked," said Hussam Ayloush, who heads the group's California chapter.

"The danger is that these incidents are rising and there is a pattern that is being protected and even fueled by government agencies in India, whether it's the police or members of parliament."

He also cited the recent U.S. report that "raised concerns about the deterioration of human rights and democracy in India."

"But it seems our government has chosen to sacrifice its stance on human rights to the detriment of our long-term interest," he told Anadolu.

'PUTTING DOLLARS OVER HUMAN RIGHTS'



On a political level, Ayloush said he understands that the American government is always searching for allies or looking to keep countries like India closer to the itself than with adversaries like China and Russia.

"Unfortunately, it's about putting dollars over human rights," said Ayloush.

"Trade with India is deemed too important by our government and elected officials, as well as using India as a way to pressure, or balance, our relationship with China and Russia, since India is a main rival to China in that region and also has an economic relationship with Russia."

Modi's visit to the U.S. exposes the hypocrisy of some elected officials, he added.

"It doesn't help when our own government sends a message that we prefer to partner with the Modi government despite what we know about its human rights practices and abuses," said Ayloush.

Jones, the professor, reiterated that despite the imperfect nature of India's democratic system, its form of government is far more congruent with the U.S. than with Russia or China.

He stressed that keeping India closer as an ally is more important for the U.S. when it comes to global conflicts.

"If a conflict arose between China and the U.S. or Russia and the U.S., then having India as an ally, or at least as a neutral party, would aid the U.S. in any engagement of conflict with either country," said Jones.

"From the position as a world leader, you want to cultivate your relationship with an important world power. If we assume that China and Russia are enemies to the U.S., or at least not friends, then India becomes the next important country on the world stage that, in theory, is up for grabs. At the minimum, keep India neutral, but ideally have them in alliance and in line with the U.S. and its policies."