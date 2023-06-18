4 dead in shootings in the US on Saturday

Four people were killed and many injured in gun attacks in different states in the US yesterday.

Two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at the campsite near the Gorge Amphitheater as part of a festival held Saturday evening, according to Washington state Grant District police officials.

Authorities announced that the attacker was taken into custody.

Missouri also witnessed gun attack in the city of St. Louis at midnight, in which one person was killed and 9 injured.

In the state of Illinois, DuPage District Police announced that at least 20 people were injured and one person died as a result of gunfire during the "Juneteenth" celebration, known as the end of slavery in the country, at midnight on Saturday.

Authorities shared the information that the injured were transported to hospitals after the attack that took place in a parking lot.

No official statement has yet been made as to who the attacker is and what his motivation is. The investigation into the incident continues.

Celebrations are held on the occasion of "June 19" (Juneteenth), known as the day of the end of slavery in the US.

An abbreviated mix of the words June and nineteen, also known as Freedom Day or Liberation Day, Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865.

According to the Armed Violence Archive site, there have been 307 mass shootings in the US since the beginning of this year.