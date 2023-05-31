US job openings climb to 10.1M in April

US job openings climbed to 10.1 million in April, coming in higher than market expectations of 9.77 million, according to Labor Department figures released on Wednesday.

The number of job openings last month increased by 358,000 from the previous month, while the figure in March stood at around 9.74 million.

In April, the number of hires was little changed at 6.1 million, while its rate held at 3.9%, the agency said in a statement.

Total separations, which include quits, layoffs and discharges, decreased 286,000 to 5.7 million in April, while its rate was little changed at 3.7%.

Around 3.8 million workers in April left their jobs in the world's largest economy, while its rate was 2.4%, according to the figures.

The Labor Department's survey measures job vacancies by collecting data from employers about employment, job openings, hiring and separations.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, considers job openings for all positions that are open or not filled on the last business day of the month when the survey is conducted.



















