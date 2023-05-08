Truck collides, demolishes pedestrian bridge amid Panamerican Highway road chaos

A truck collided and demolished a pedestrian bridge on the Pan-American Highway this Monday morning at kilometer 60 of Route 8 on the Pilar branch. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

According to the police report, a Mercedes Benz truck that had a punt attached to it was embedded in the bridge and knocked over part of it. As reported, the punt rose, impacted squarely and demolished half of the bridge.

The driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old man residing in the town of Villa Asolfi, Pilar district, was unharmed. While another 44-year-old man from the same Buenos Aires town, who was traveling in a gray Honda HRV, suffered minor injuries from the impact of the debris that fell off.

According to police sources, no pedestrian was walking at the time the truck hit the pedestrian bridge, which scattered material remains all over the route.

Due to the fact that the parts of the bridge were scattered over the highway and since the construction was left with great stability, the troops working in the place completely cut off the lane in the direction of the province, while diverting the traffic through the collector. There are strong delays when driving.

In videos and photos of the place, it can be seen how the footbridge was destroyed in the portion that passes over the branch, in the ascending lane, while there are stones and glass on the asphalt. The prosecutor's office on duty from the Judicial Department of Pilar intervened in the event.