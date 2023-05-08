Several injured as ride collapses in Mexico: video

A mechanical ride collapsed in Mexico's Sonora and so far it has been confirmed that some of the people who were on top of it are injured.

Last night at the "Fiestas de Mayo" in CAADES, Nogales, the ride known as "Power Surge" collapsed leaving several injured.

The event were captured by users who uploaded the video to networks. In one of the 38-second shots, it can be seen how the game was performing its daily function, which consists of turning people around in chairs.

In the first few seconds, it looks like the game with a structure similar to a six-pointed star stays suspended for a few seconds in the air.

The following shot shows that when the Sonora police were trying to rescue the citizens who were in the paused game, the structure imminently collapsed, causing fear among the fairgoers who began to run.

In this part of the video, you can see how even policemen run; likewise, it is heard how desperately, people shout that "they fell."

The video ends with family and friends yelling to help their acquaintances who are inside the collapsing ride.

According to local media, four people have serious injuries, including a minor under 15 years of age.

So far, the only authority that has spoken is the Secretary of Public Security of Sonora, which mentioned that it was present on the walking tour.

Neither the town hall of the Sonoran town nor the State Prosecutor's Office have issued information about the event.