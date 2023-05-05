Trump says U.S. borders 'will completely collapse' with expected migrant surge

Ex-President Donald Trump said Friday that next week's expiration of authorities that expedited removals of migrants from the U.S. will lead to the "collapse" of American borders.

"TITLE 42 EXPIRES NEXT WEEK. This date will go down in infamy!!! Our Borders will completely collapse," he said on his social media website. "We will be, officially, a THIRD WORLD NATION!"

The former president was referring to pandemic-related immigration authorities he crafted that expedited the removal of migrants from the U.S. who seek asylum. The policy is slated to expire on May 11, and the Biden administration has been working to address an expected surge in arrivals at the U.S.'s southern border.

In addition to sending some 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border for three months to bolster the capacity of the Department of Homeland Security, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last week that the U.S. is establishing migrant processing centers in Colombia and Guatemala to help stymy the expected surge.

Several thousand migrants are expected to be processed at the sites each month, and the U.S. is working with other nations to establish additional sites.

Under U.S. law, any migrant can claim asylum in the U.S. whether or not they come to the country through a legal port of entry. But U.S. President Joe Biden has faced still criticism from Republicans over his handling of immigration, prompting his administration to adopt a tough-nosed approach to the issue.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the head of the Department of Homeland Security, warned that migrants "who do not use our lawful pathways" starting May 12 will be placed "in expedited removal proceedings."

"Those who arrive at our border and do not have a legal basis to stay will have made the journey, often having suffered horrific trauma and having paid their life savings to the smugglers, only to be quickly removed," he said, vowing to have them removed within "a matter of days."

In addition, individuals who are found to have crossed the U.S. border illegally will be subjected to a ban of at least five years on U.S. entry, and possible criminal prosecution on additional attempts to cross the border illegally, Mayorkas said.