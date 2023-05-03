One dead in shooting at medical center in Atlanta, three taken to hospital - police

One person was dead on Wednesday in a shooting at a medical center in Atlanta, US, as well as three other people were taken to the hospital, the police said.

"We are working an active shooter situation inside a building," Atlanta police department said on Twitter. "We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody."

Television footage showed police and other law enforcement officers deployed at the scene. Multiple ambulances were also present.

According to local television channel WSB, the shooting took place inside a facility of the Northside Hospital.

There have been more than 180 mass shootings -- defined as four or more people wounded or killed -- so far this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

With more firearms than inhabitants, the United States has the highest rate of gun-related deaths of any developed country: 49,000 in 2021, up from 45,000 the year before.