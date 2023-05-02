U.S. to temporarily send 1,500 troops to Mexico border- source

President Joe Biden's administration will temporarily send 1,500 additional troops to assist with securing the U.S.-Mexico border, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, part of preparations for a possible increase in illegal immigration when COVID border restrictions lift later this month.

The troops would supplement the work of the U.S. Border Patrol but not carry out any law enforcement operations, the official said, while speaking on condition of anonymity.

The force would come in addition to an ongoing National Guard deployment.











