EXPLOSION, FIRE CAUSE SHUTDOWN OF TORONTOS BUSIEST SUBWAY STATION

On Tuesday morning, Toronto's busiest subway station experienced a shutdown due to an explosion and fire in a tunnel adjacent to the platform.

The TTC tweeted around 10 a.m. to report the fire, resulting in service being halted between St. Clair and College stations. Shuttle buses were then dispatched to transport passengers between St. Clair and Bloor stations.

CityNews obtained exclusive footage from the Line 1 platform of Toronto's subway station, displaying an electrical fire that started beyond the platform.

The video shows commuters lining the platform with their phones, capturing the chaotic scene.

Emergency crews arrived at the site to handle the situation, and have reportedly extinguished the fire that occurred at the station.

As of now, the TTC has not provided any updates on the restoration of train services on the busiest section of Line 1 subway.