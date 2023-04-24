Midwest City police report one fatality, one in custody after shooting

Midwest City Police are investigating an active shooter report at Rose State College, where one person has been confirmed dead and a shooter has been taken into custody.

According to Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter, officers swiftly responded to reports of a shooting and confronted the perpetrator.

They ordered the individual to drop their weapon and apprehended them. Sadly, the victim of the shooting has been confirmed deceased, while the suspect has been transferred to Midwest City jail.

Porter stated that the incident seems to be related to a domestic issue.