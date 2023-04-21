Crews fight wildfire spanning 7,000-acre in Croatan National Forest

On Friday, officials announced that crews were engaged in battling a wildfire in Croatan National Forest which is estimated to have spread across 7,000 acres.

The National Forests in North Carolina's press release states that the Catfish Lake and Great Lake Road areas will experience the visibility and impact of smoke caused by the "Great Lake wildfire." Furthermore, the Black Lake OHV area will remain closed until further notice.

It is prohibited to fly drones in or near an active wildlife area. Officials are urging the public to remain mindful of the possibility of smoke in the vicinity and to exercise caution while driving around prescribed fire personnel who are working on Great Lake Road and its surrounding areas.