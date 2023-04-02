ECUADORS FOREIGN MINISTER JUAN CARLOS HOLGUIN RESIGNS

 Contact Us
News Americas Ecuador's foreign minister Juan Carlos Holguin resigns

Published April 02,2023
Ecuador's Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguin has resigned from the role, he said in a message posted via Twitter on Saturday.

In the message, Holguin urged respect for the presidency of President Guillermo Lasso, a conservative former banker, who faces an impeachment process over allegations of embezzlement after Ecuador's top court this week gave the green light for hearings to proceed.

"For personal reasons, I present my resignation," Holguin said in the Twitter message.

Lasso commented Holguin's resignation in a separate message posted via Twitter, adding that Gustavo Manrique - currently Ecuador's environment minister - will assume the role of foreign minister on Monday.

It was not immediately clear who would assume the role of environment minister.