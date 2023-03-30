9 soldiers killed when 2 U.S. army helicopters crash in Kentucky

Nine soldiers were killed when two U.S. army helicopters crashed during a training mission in the southeastern state of Kentucky late Wednesday, local media reported.

Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell, which sits astride the Kentucky-Tennessee border, confirmed the deaths, The Washington Post reported, adding that a news briefing will be held later Thursday on the crash.

No information was given if there were any injured or how many people were on board the two aircraft, though the HH60 Blackhawk helicopters involved typically carry around a dozen people, according to the army.

Earlier, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Twitter: "We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected."

Beshear said that police, emergency teams, and local officials are responding to the accident, adding: "Please pray for all those affected."

In a statement, Fort Campbell said, "At approximately 10 p.m. yesterday two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky ... (during) a routine training mission."

The 101st Airborne Division, also known as Screaming Eagles, is a specialized modular light infantry division of the U.S. Army trained for air assault operations.