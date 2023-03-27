Philadelphia tap water is 'safe to drink' for now, officials say

A chemical leak occurred from a chemical plant into the Delaware River, which is the main source of drinking water for around 14 million people.

At first, authorities recommended most residents drink bottled water after the spill.

However, an updated warning by the Philadelphia Water Department reads:

"Based on updated hydraulic modeling and the latest sampling results and data, the Philadelphia Water Department is now confident tap water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will remain safe to drink and use at least through 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023."

"The water that is currently available to customers was treated before the spill reached Philadelphia and remains safe to drink and use for bathing, cooking and washing.

"The earlier advisory that customers receiving water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant may choose to drink bottled water on March 26 was issued out of an abundance of caution," according to the latest guidance for residents.